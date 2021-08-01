SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ontiveros S, Cantrell L. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ajem.2021.08.043

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Toxicity from the intentional misuse of over-the-counter (OTC) combination cold products has been widely recognized. Adolescents are most frequently involved and dextromethorphan containing products are the most popular. Desired symptoms include stimulatory effects, euphoria, hallucinations, and dissociation. Potential adverse effects include tachycardia, agitation, hyperthermia, acidosis, and coma. However, mortality is rare [ 1-3]. Co-formulated ingredients such as acetaminophen, pseudoephedrine, and antihistamines may also be present and potentiate dangerous effects. We report a case of an adolescent decedent with markedly elevated postmortem chlorpheniramine (CPA) and dextromethorphan (DXM) blood concentrations and no other identifiable cause of death.


Language: en

Keywords

Poisoning; Chlorpheniramine; Dextromethorphan; Fatal

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print