Yang J, Howard B, Baus J. IISE Trans. Occup. Ergon. Hum. Factors 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Digital human models have been widely used in occupational biomechanics assessments to prevent potential injury risks, such as automotive assembly lines, box lifting, patient repositioning, and the mining industry. Motion prediction is one of the important capabilities in digital human models, and collision avoidance is involved in human motion prediction. We propose an algorithm that will ensure human motions are predicted realistically, and finally, use of this algorithm could help enhance the accuracy of injury risk assessments using digital human models.Technical AbstractBackground: Humans perform daily tasks such as reaching around an obstacle with ease, even though the complexities of such behavior are largely hidden from those performing them. Optimization-based motion prediction has employed numerical methods in order to predict human movements. However, these movements are heavily constrained, such that the planning of the motion is explicitly provided in the optimization formulation of the problem. This implies that for each task a unique optimization formulation is needed, which relies heavily on the experience of the code developer to provide these constraints.
Language: en
Cognitive theories; collision avoidance; optimization-based motion prediction; perceived risk theory