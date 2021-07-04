Abstract

As difficult vision-based tasks like object detection and monocular depth estimation are making their way in real-time applications and as more light weighted solutions for autonomous vehicles navigation systems are emerging, obstacle detection and collision prediction are two very challenging tasks for small embedded devices like drones. We propose a novel light weighted and time-efficient vision-based solution to predict Time-to-Collision from a monocular video camera embedded in a smartglasses device as a module of a navigation system for visually impaired pedestrians. It consists of two modules: a static data extractor made of a convolutional neural network to predict the obstacle position and distance and a dynamic data extractor that stacks the obstacle data from multiple frames and predicts the Time-to-Collision with a simple fully connected neural network. This paper focuses on the Time-to-Collision network's ability to adapt to new sceneries with different types of obstacles with supervised learning.

