SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

van Breemen RB, Hafner JW, Nosal DG, Feinstein DL, Rubinstein I. Toxicol. Commun. 2021; 5(1): 93-96.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/24734306.2021.1925444

PMID

34458660

Abstract

The importance of real-time, quantitative toxicology data available for physicians treating poisoned patients was illustrated during the 2018 outbreak in Illinois of severe coagulopathy caused by inhaling illicit synthetic cannabinoids products contaminated with commercially-available brodifacoum, difenacoum, and bromadiolone, three potent, long-acting anticoagulant rodenticides (LAARs). Identification and quantification of these life-threatening toxins in blood samples of hospitalized patients required toxicology testing with liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) that was not available in clinical laboratories of hospitals at the time of the outbreak. This highly-sensitive, quantitative assay can provide critical information to guide patient care during and after hospitalization, including identification of offending LAARs, estimates of the ingested dose, and dosage and discontinuation of oral vitamin K(1) therapy after hospital discharge once plasma LAARs concentrations decreased to a safe level (<10 ng/mL). Accordingly, we propose an action plan to enable treating physicians to quantify plasma concentrations of several LAARs simultaneously in poisoned patients. It involves rapid (<15 min), sensitive, and validated LC-MS/MS methods developed, tested and validated in our laboratory. This will allow treating physicians to request quantitative plasma LAARs testing, report test results in the patient's hospital discharge summary, and recommend regular monitoring of plasma LAARs concentrations in the outpatient setting.


Language: en

Keywords

synthetic cannabinoids; bleeding; blood transfusion; clotting factor concentrate; INR; vitamin K1

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print