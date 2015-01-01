|
Citation
Neumann WP, Motiwala M, Rose LM. IISE Trans. Occup. Ergon. Hum. Factors 2020; 8(4): 187-194.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Designing sustainable cyclic work requires attention to both the workload amplitude as well as the duty cycle, the fraction of the work cycle with active workload, that therefore also defines the recovery phase of the cycle. A number of different approaches and models have been developed to calculate the required recovery time for a given load and duty cycle. We present a comparison of three types of models at the "breakpoint" that defines the boundary of load amplitude and duty cycle where fatigue begins to accumulate faster than recovery allows within the work cycle. This comparison shows considerable variation between models of the "allowable" load or duty cycle depending on the method used. Practitioners should thus be cautious applying these models indiscriminately in job design as their results can vary substantially. In particular, differences between the tasks used for model formulation and application may compromise validity, and model application in a given context should be verified before broad application.
Language: en
Keywords
fatigue; general ergonomics; modeling and simulation; physical workload; Work scheduling