|
Citation
|
Devlin SP, Moacdieh NM, Wickens CD, Riggs SL. IISE Trans. Occup. Ergon. Hum. Factors 2020; 8(2): 72-87.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Complex and dynamic environments including military operations, healthcare, aviation, and driving require operators to transition seamlessly between levels of mental workload. However, little is known about how the rate of an increase in workload impacts multitasking performance, especially in the context of real-world tasks. We evaluated both gradual and sudden workload increases in the dynamic multitasking environment of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) command and control testbed and compared them to constant workload. Workload transitions were found to improve response time and accuracy compared to when workload was held constant at low or high. These results suggest that workload transitions may allow operators to better regulate mental resources. These findings can also inform the design of operations and technology to assist operators' management of cognitive resources, which include negating the adverse effects of vigilance decrements during low workload periods and data overload during high workload periods.
|
Keywords
|
Mental workload; multitasking; UAV; workload transitions