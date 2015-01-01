Abstract

The objective of our study was to identify neighbourhood factors which prevent and encourage physical activity, according to the residents' perspective. We used qualitative methods, conducting 37 semi-structured interviews and 29 focus groups. The main results were that the type of physical activity that took place in every neighbourhood was different; access to sports facilities varied due to prices and safety issues; garbage and obstacles on sidewalks were a serious limitation to physical activity; economic instability had an impact on physical activity. These results might lead the perception and insights of residents to be considered in public health interventions.

Language: en