Abstract

This study aimed to exhibit the crash distribution and compare the contributory factors (crash characteristics, driver characteristics, vehicle characteristics and road characteristics) responsible for road crashes between non-commercial and commercial vehicles. To achieve the objective, a step-wise binary logistic regression (LR) model was employed with the forward LR method to explore the contributing factors to road crashes between the non-commercial and commercial vehicles. The road crash data (2013-2017) on motorways (M1 and M2) was collected from the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) in Pakistan. During the study period, a total of 1110 road crashes were recorded. The proportion of fatal and non-fatal crashes were 29% and 71% for non-commercial vehicles and 31% and 69% for commercial vehicles, respectively. The results from LR model revealed that drowsy driving, poor road conditions, overspeeding and tire bursting were found to be significant predictors of road crashes. Road crashes caused by drowsy driving and poor vehicle condition were prevalent in commercial vehicles. On the contrary, overspeeding and tire bursting were more prevalent in non-commercial vehicles. The remaining factors could not achieve significant values in the model. On the basis of these empirical findings, suggestions to improve safety were pointed out.

