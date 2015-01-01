Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Difficulties participating in social activities are associated with increased mortality and are underemphasized in addressing the opioid epidemic. This study assessed the association of difficulties participating in social activities and opioid use disorder (OUD) and suicidal ideation and suicide attempts and difficulties participating in social activities among individuals with OUD.



METHODS: Data on OUD, difficulties participating in social activities, suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and other characteristics were assessed in 398,962 respondents from the 2008-2017 National Survey of Drug Use and Health. Logistic regressions examined the association of difficulties participating in social activities and OUD, and then among only respondents with OUD, difficulties participating in social activities and suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.



RESULTS: Respondents with OUD reported higher levels of difficulties participating in social activities compared with respondents without OUD (severe difficulties: odds ratio [OR] = 4.10, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 3.40-4.93). Among those with OUD, difficulties participating in social activities were associated with suicidal ideation (severe difficulties: OR = 2.45, 95% CI = 1.77-3.38), but not attempts.



CONCLUSION AND SCIENTIFIC SIGNIFICANCE: The findings indicate that people with OUD experience difficulties participating in social activities and these difficulties are associated with suicidal ideation. It may be important to address difficulties participating in social activities within the context of OUD treatment, potentially as it relates to suicide prevention. This is the first study utilizing 10 years of nationally representative data to assess difficulties participating in social activities, OUD, and suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Difficulties participating in social activities represent an under-addressed, potentially important therapeutic target to address OUD.

Language: en