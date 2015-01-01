|
Background The risk of falls during locomotion increases with age, and step negotiation is one of the most hazardous types of gait for older adults. Further, a history of a fall is one of the strongest predictors of a future fall; and women fall more frequently, and incur greater medical costs, compared to men. The purpose of the study was to identify lower extremity kinematic factors associated with transition step clearance and foot placement in young women and older women with and without a fall history.
