LaBerge NB, Detterbeck A, Nooijen CFJ. Disabil. Rehabil. Assist. Technol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: To determine the medical complexities and comorbidities of individuals who utilise wheeled mobility devices. As well as, to examine costly events including the number of urinary tract infections (UTIs), hospitalizations, urgent care(UC)/emergency department (ED) visits that are commonly seen in this population over a period of time one year prior to and one year post receiving their wheeled mobility equipment. DESIGN/SETTING: A retrospective data review of 857 individual medical charts at a Level 1 Trauma Hospital and Clinic System. PARTICIPANTS: 330 male and female (24-92 years old) mobility device users with a wide range of diagnoses, of which: 56 used manual wheelchairs (MWC),138 scooters (POV), 123 power wheelchairs without integrated standing (PWC), and 13 power wheelchairs with integrated standing (iS-PWC).
Language: en
hospitalization; comorbidity; disabled persons; mobility limitation; Sitting position; standing position; urinary tract infections; wheelchairs