Abstract

It is well known that pedestrians are vulnerable road users. Their risk of being injured or killed in road traffic crashes is even higher as vehicle drivers often violate traffic rules and do not slow down or yield in front of crosswalks. In order to reduce this risk, many countries have issued strict regulations requiring vehicles to yield to pedestrians in front of crosswalks. While extensive literature exists on the interaction between vehicles and pedestrians, the consideration of heterogeneity in the behavior of vehicles is vastly overlooked. Accordingly, this study analyzes the yielding behavior of three types of vehicles under the "pedestrian priority" policy by processing drone footage collected in Xi'an City (China) with a Machine Vision Intelligent Algorithm. Moreover, this study proposes four additional indicators to the widely used yielding rate and yielding delay with the aim of evaluating yielding behavior of three types of vehicles. The results show that buses have the best yielding behavior from the perspective of yielding rate, yielding delay, waiting time, yielding angle and waiting site. Buses perform well in observing pedestrian dynamics near crosswalk, and perform exceptionally well in considering the "blind area" of vision. The location of the waiting site in front of the stop line and the length of the waiting time contribute to the safe crossing of pedestrians. In contrast, private cars perform badly in yielding to pedestrians. However, serious polarization can be observed across private cars, as the performance varies across the board. The relaxation of the homogenization assumption of the behavior of vehicles in pedestrian-vehicle interaction, alongside the improvements in the analysis via Machine Vision Intelligent Algorithm of videos acquired via drone, shows the possibility of having a deeper understanding of the yielding behavior of vehicles at crosswalk. The extension of the use of artificial intelligence methods to analyze drone footage has immense potential in understanding road user behavior and hence providing knowledge for crash prevention.

