Khan MZ, Saleh MA, Alkhayyat M, Roberts DE, Lindenmeyer CC. ACG Case Rep. J. 2021; 8(8): e00647.

(Copyright © 2021, American College of Gastroenterology)

10.14309/crj.0000000000000647

34476274

Consumption of herbal supplements has been linked to multiorgan toxicities. Kratom is an herbal extract that has gained popularity for its analgesic and psychotropic properties. Several cases of kratom-induced liver injury have been reported, but data on multiorgan involvement remain scarce. We present the case of a 37-year-old woman who developed a mixed hepatocellular and cholestatic pattern of acute liver injury, acute kidney injury, and pancolitis after prolonged use of kratom-containing herbal supplements.


