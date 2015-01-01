Abstract

Consumption of herbal supplements has been linked to multiorgan toxicities. Kratom is an herbal extract that has gained popularity for its analgesic and psychotropic properties. Several cases of kratom-induced liver injury have been reported, but data on multiorgan involvement remain scarce. We present the case of a 37-year-old woman who developed a mixed hepatocellular and cholestatic pattern of acute liver injury, acute kidney injury, and pancolitis after prolonged use of kratom-containing herbal supplements.

