Abstract

Many individuals in late life experience falls. These falls can have various adverse consequences (eg, increased depressive symptoms, injuries, or functional losses. Owing to the importance of falls, various correlates of falls have been identified in previous research including sociodemographic factors (such as being female or higher age) and health-related factors (such as osteoporosis, Parkinson's disease, imbalance, or muscle weakness). However, thus far, far less is known about the association between personality factors and falls. For instance, it has recently been demonstrated that neuroticism is associated with a higher risk of falling. Based on data from the Health and Retirement study, a previous study has shown that lower conscientiousness and higher neuroticism increased the risk of falling. Because of the limited knowledge, our aim was to examine the association between personality factors and falls. Knowledge about an association between personality factors and falls can assist in addressing individuals with an increased risk for falling.

