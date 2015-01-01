|
Citation
Akbar S, Siddiqui ZK, Diwan RA, Rehm MH. Pak. J. Med. Sci. Q. 2021; 37(5): 1397-1401.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Professional Medical Publications)
DOI
PMID
34475919
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: To document demographic profile, clinical features and management of patients presented with PPD/Kala Pathar poisoning at District Teaching Hospital Sahiwal, Pakistan.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Cervico-facial edema; deliberate self-harm; kala Pathar; Paraphenylene Diamine (PPD); Tracheostomy