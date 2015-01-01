Abstract

AIMS: To describe any change in the volume and mechanisms of injury of major trauma admissions during and after COVID-19 lockdown, and in doing so, to provide information for resource planning and identification of priority areas for injury prevention initiatives.



METHODS: A retrospective, descriptive study conducted on Canterbury District Health Board trauma registry data. The study population consisted of all major trauma patients of all age groups admitted to Christchurch Hospital over three 33-day periods: before, during and after COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand. Broadly speaking, major trauma is defined as having an injury severity score 13 or death following injury.



RESULTS: There was a 42% reduction in the volume of major trauma admissions during lockdown. Falls were the most common injury during lockdown, and transport-related injuries after lockdown. Alcohol intoxication was associated with 19 to 33% of all injuries across the study periods.



CONCLUSION: Major trauma inevitably occurred during lockdown, although at considerably lower volumes. After lockdown, once restrictions were eased, major trauma admissions reverted to pre-lockdown patterns. Injury prevention strategies can reduce avoidable pressures on hospitals at a time of pandemic. In New Zealand, focus should be placed on reducing alcohol- and transport-related injuries and increasing community awareness on falls prevention.

