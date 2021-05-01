Abstract

Understanding and modeling the influence of mobile phone use on pedestrian behaviour is important for several safety and performance evaluations. Mobile phone use affects pedestrian perception of the surrounding traffic environment and reduces situation awareness. This study investigates the effect of distraction due to mobile phone use (i.e., visual and auditory) on pedestrian reaction time to the pedestrian signal. Traffic video data was collected from four crosswalks in Canada and China. A multilevel mixed-effects accelerated failure time (AFT) approach is used to model pedestrian reaction times, with random intercepts capturing the clustered-specific (countries) heterogeneity. Potential reaction time influencing factors were investigated, including pedestrian demographic attributes, distraction characteristics, and environment-related parameters.



RESULTS show that pedestrian reaction times were longer in Canada than in China under the non-distraction and distraction conditions. The auditory and visual distractions increase pedestrian reaction time by 67% and 50% on average, respectively. Pedestrian reactions were slower at road segment crosswalks compared to intersection crosswalks, at higher distraction durations, and for males aged over 40 compared to other pedestrians. Moreover, pedestrian reactions were faster at higher traffic awareness levels.

