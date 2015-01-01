Abstract

BACKGROUND: Medication review is essential in managing adverse drug reactions and improving drug safety in older adults. This systematic review evaluated medication review's role as a single intervention or combined with other interventions in preventing fall-related injuries in older adults.



METHODS: Electronic databases search was conducted in PubMed, EMBASE, Scopus, and CINAHL. Two reviewers screened titles and abstracts, reviewed full texts, and performed data extraction and risk of bias assessment. Meta-analyses were conducted on studies with similar participants, interventions, outcomes or settings.



RESULTS: Fourteen randomized, controlled studies were included. The pooled results indicated that medication review as a stand-alone intervention was effective in preventing fall-related injuries in community-dwelling older adults (Risk Difference [RD] = -0.06, 95% CI: [-0.11, -0.00], I(2) = 61%, p =.04). Medication review also had a positive impact on decreasing the risk of fall-related fractures (RD = -0.02, 95% CI: [-0.04, -0.01], I(2) = 0%, p =.01).



DISCUSSION: This systematic review and meta-analysis has demonstrated that medication review is effective in preventing fall-related injuries in general, and fractures specifically, in community-dwelling older adults. Future investigations focusing on the process of performing medication review will further inform fall-related injury prevention for older adults.

