Citation
McHugh RK, Nguyen MD, Chartoff EH, Sugarman DE, Greenfield SF. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2021; 227: e108978.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Gender differences in the prevalence of opioid misuse continue to evolve and have not been well characterized in recent years. Our objective was to investigate gender differences in the prevalence of opioid misuse and use disorder in the US over the 5-year period from 2015 to 2019.
Language: en
Keywords
Opioid use disorder; Opioid misuse; Women; Gender differences; Heroin misuse