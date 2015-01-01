SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fukumoto S, Wada H, Tomooka K, Sato S, Kunimatsu-Sanuki S, Tetsumoto K, Hiratsuka Y, Murakami A, Tanigawa T. Juntendo Med. J. 2021; 67(4): 324-328.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.14789/jmj.JMJ21-R03

unavailable

This review addresses the prevalence of glaucoma in Japan, where it affects around 5% for those aged 40 years and over, a large proportion of whom are not aware of their disorder and thus remain untreated. Glaucoma is one of the known causes of "health-related traffic accidents," and it is important to screen drivers with possible glaucoma who are not aware of their visual field abnormalities. We propose that CLOCK CHART® be employed as a tool that even non-ophthalmologists could use to screen the visual fields of drivers, leading to possible diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma. This will promote safe driving.


accidents; glaucoma; prevention & control; public health; sleep apnea syndromes; traffic

