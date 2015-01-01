Abstract

Falling experiences and the fear of falling in relation to subjective cognitive decline (SCD) was examined in middle-aged Koreans. A nationwide cross-sectional study was conducted using data from the 2019 Korea Community Health Survey. The final analysis included 92,323 individuals aged 40-64 years who had available data on SCD and falls. A multivariate regression model was applied to examine the independent effect of SCD on falls. Approximately 10.7% of participants had experienced a fall in the previous 12 months. Stepwise multivariate regression analysis showed that SCD was independently associated with a falling experience (adjusted odds ratio [95% confidence interval], 1.16 [1.53-1.70]); individuals with SCD were more likely to experience falling (13.9% vs. 9.14%, p < 0.001) and had more fear of falling (2.33% vs. 1.74%, p < 0.001). In conclusion, SCD is independently associated with falls in the middle-aged, which highlight the clinical need to investigate cognitive deficits among this population.

