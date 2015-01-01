Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the effects of an integrated training device for strength and balance on extremity muscle strength, postural balance, and cognition in older adults using a combination with various rehabilitation training games, in which balance, strength, and cognitive training were configured in a single device.



METHODS: This prospective study included 20 healthy participants aged 65-85 years. Participants trained for 30 minutes daily, 3 days weekly, for 6 weeks with an integrated training device for strength and balance (SBT-120; Man&Tel Inc., Gumi, Korea). Main outcomes were measured using the Korean Mini-Mental State Examination (K-MMSE), Korean version of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (K-MoCA), Timed Up and Go Test (TUG), Functional Reach Test (FRT), Berg Balance Scale (BBS), and Manual Muscle Test. Measurements were taken at three time points: T0 (pretreatment), T1 (immediately after treatment), and T2 (4 weeks after treatment).



RESULTS: All 20 patients completed the training, and TUG, FRT, and BBS scores significantly improved at T1 and T2 compared to T0. Mean TUG scores decreased by 0.99±2.00 at T1 and 1.05±1.55 at T2 compared to T0. Mean FRT scores increased by 6.13±4.26 at T1 and 6.75±4.79 at T2 compared to T0. BBS scores increased by 0.60±0.94 at T1 and 0.45±1.15 at T2 compared to T0. Moreover, muscle strength and cognition (K-MMSE and K-MoCA scores) increased after training.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that an integrated training device for strength and balance can be a safe and useful tool for older adults.

