Kim HS, Bae HJ, Kang KH. J. Korean Acad. Nurs. 2021; 51(4): 408-413.
간호사 자살이 남긴 과제: 일상 속의 예방관리-적극적 개입관리-체계적 사후관리
Recently, nurse suicide has emerged as one of the major issues. We tried to review the status of nurse suicide and its management in Korea through inspecting related web sites, news articles, and research. However, there were no sufficient reports or statistics along with the research throughout the country. Moreover, there were no organized nurse suicide management systems or programs including suicide prevention, suicide intervention, suicide postvention management. In other countries, there were various trials and successful experiences about nurse suicide programs, and those have been managed in organized and integrated ways. It gave us a lot of implications. To effectively prevent and manage the nurse suicide in Korea, nursing workforce, nursing managers, and nursing researchers should be concerned about nurse suicide. Furthermore, discussions and the research must be made actively. Based on such efforts, appropriate programs, organized manage systems, and policies must be devised at institution and national level.
Prevention; Suicide; Nurses; Crisis Intervention