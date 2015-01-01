Abstract

Recently, nurse suicide has emerged as one of the major issues. We tried to review the status of nurse suicide and its management in Korea through inspecting related web sites, news articles, and research. However, there were no sufficient reports or statistics along with the research throughout the country. Moreover, there were no organized nurse suicide management systems or programs including suicide prevention, suicide intervention, suicide postvention management. In other countries, there were various trials and successful experiences about nurse suicide programs, and those have been managed in organized and integrated ways. It gave us a lot of implications. To effectively prevent and manage the nurse suicide in Korea, nursing workforce, nursing managers, and nursing researchers should be concerned about nurse suicide. Furthermore, discussions and the research must be made actively. Based on such efforts, appropriate programs, organized manage systems, and policies must be devised at institution and national level.



2021년 5월 23일, COVID-19 관련 업무를 수행하던 간호직 공무원이 자살했다. 2019년 1월 5일에 발생한 서울시 공공병원의 경력 간호사 자살과 2018년 2월에 발생한 서울 대형병원 신규간호사의 자살이 던진 사회적 파장이 채 가라앉기도 전이었다. 그간 국내에서 사회적 이슈가 된 간호사 자살 사건은 대개 '태움'이나 직장 내 폭력에 초점이 맞추어졌고, 업무상 재해 인정 여부를 둘러싼 갈등 속에서 논의가 전개되면서 전체 간호사 자살에 대한 체계적 접근으로 이어지지 못하였다.



스스로 삶을 중단하는 행위인 자살은 한 개인이 살아가는 과정에서 접하는 여러 요인들이 다차원적이고 복합적으로 작용한 결과이다[1]. 간호사는 일반인과 마찬가지로 인간으로서의 존엄과 가치를 가진 존재이며, 삶의 주체이자 사회구성원으로서 다양한 사회관계 속에서 영향을 주고받으며 살아가고 있다. 직업인(profession)으로서 간호사의 삶을 살아가는 동시에 개인(person)으로서 일상의 삶을 살아가고 있는 것이다. 따라서 간호사의 자살은 직업인으로서 간호사가 업무를 수행하는 과정에서 불가피하게 노출되는 업무 관련 요인들뿐 아니라 고유한 개인으로서 일상의 삶 속에서 경험하게 되는 다양한 측면의 요인이 복합적으로 작용하여 만들어낸 결과이다[1]. 예를 들어 간호사가 업무 수행 중에 환자의 고통과 죽음에 반복적으로 노출되면서 경험하게 되는 강도 높은 스트레스, 공포, 불안, 공감피로, 소진은 자살로 이어질 수 있는 위험요인이 되며[2], 간호사의 일반적 근무 형태인 교대근무와 야간근무 또한 자살 위험의 주요 요인으로 지적되고 있다[3].

Language: ko