PURPOSE: While there is a declining trend in the use of traditional methods of smoking tobacco, electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) have gained popularity worldwide. ENDS are marketed as safe for the primary reason that they do not contain the well-established toxic ingredients found in traditional cigarettes. However, growing concerns over incidences of fire and explosion with specific types of ENDS, as well as their short and long-term effects, remain unaddressed. This review examines the under studied role of customized components such as batteries, e-liquid compositions, and methods of nicotine delivery that result in physical injuries and adverse health effects of ENDS.
