Citation
Fossos-Wong N, Kilmer JR, W Sokolovsky A, Lee HY, Jackson KM, White HR. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
Nonmedical use of prescription stimulants (NPS) continues to be a concern on college campuses. Previous research demonstrates a strong link between NPS and use of other substances, particularly alcohol and marijuana among college students. Simultaneous use of NPS with other substances has become an increasing concern. Given the high rates of NPS and simultaneous NPS with other substances, research examining substance use patterns and motives among students is warranted.
Keywords
alcohol; marijuana; motives; Prescription stimulants