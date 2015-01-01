|
Rice LA, Fliflet A, Frechette M, Brokenshire R, Abou L, Presti P, Mahajan H, Sosnoff J, Rogers WA. Disabil. Health J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls are a concern for older adults who use wheelchairs and scooters. Many wheelchair and scooter users require assistance to recover from a fall and often lie on the ground waiting for assistance for 10 min or more. An automated fall detection device may facilitate communication with care partners and expedite recovery; however, there is limited research on the specifications and features of an automated fall detection device preferred by older adults who use wheelchair and scooter.
Older adult; Qualitative; Assistive technology; Wheelchair user