Abstract

Florida is one of the eight states labeled as a high-burden opioid abuse state and is an epicenter for opioid use and misuse. The aim of our study was to measure multi-year total room charges and costs billed for opioid abuse-related events and to compare the costs of inpatient opioid abusers and non-opioid abusers for Florida hospitals from 2011 to 2017. We constructed a retrospective case-control longitudinal study design on inpatient administrative discharge data across 173 hospitals. Opioid abuse was defined using both ICD-9-CM and ICD-10-CM systems. We found a statistically significant association between opioid abuse diagnosis and total room charge. On average, opioid abuse status increased the room charges by 8.1%. We also noticed year-to-year variations in opioid abuse had a remarkable influence on hospital finances. We showed that since 2015, the differences significantly increased from 4-5% to 13-14% for both room charges and cost, which indicates the financial burden due to opioid abuse becoming more frequent. These findings are important to policymakers and hospital administrators because they provide crucial insight into Florida's opioid crisis and its economic burden on hospitals.

