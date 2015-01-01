|
van Gils Y, Franck E, Dierckx E, van Alphen SPJ, Saunders JB, Dom G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(17): e9266.
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
BACKGROUND: One of the best-known tools in screening for hazardous drinking is the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and its abbreviated form, the AUDIT-C. The aim of the present study is to determine the cut-offs of both instruments in identifying hazardous drinking in older adults.
Language: en
older adults; validity; AUDIT; AUDIT-C; hazardous drinking