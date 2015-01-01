|
Muslim H, Itoh M, Liang CK, Antona-makoshi J, Uchida N. Sci. Rep. 2021; 11(1): e17874.
This study conducted a driving simulation experiment to compare four automated driving systems (ADS) designs during lane change demanding traffic situations on highways while accounting for the drivers' gender, age, experience, and practice. A lane-change maneuver was required when the automated vehicle approaches traffic congestion on the left-hand lane. ADS-1 can only reduce the speed to synchronize with the congestion. ADS-2 reduces the speed and issues an optional request to intervene, advising the driver to change lanes manually. ADS-3 offers to overtake the congestion autonomously if the driver approves it. ADS-4 overtakes the congestion autonomously without the driver's approval.
