Abstract

Falling is a representative incident in hospitalization and can cause serious complications. In this study, we constructed an algorithm that nurses can use to easily recognize essential fall risk factors and appropriately perform an assessment. A total of 56,911 inpatients (non-fall, 56,673; fall; 238) hospitalized between October 2017 and September 2018 were used for the training dataset. Correlation coefficients, multivariable logistic regression analysis, and decision tree analysis were performed using 36 fall risk factors identified from inpatients. An algorithm was generated combining nine essential fall risk factors (delirium, fall history, use of a walking aid, stagger, impaired judgment/comprehension, muscle weakness of the lower limbs, night urination, use of sleeping drug, and presence of infusion route/tube). Moreover, fall risk level was conveniently classified into four groups (extra-high, high, moderate, and low) according to the priority of fall risk. Finally, we confirmed the reliability of the algorithm using a validation dataset that comprised 57,929 inpatients (non-fall, 57,695; fall, 234) hospitalized between October 2018 and September 2019. Using the newly created algorithm, clinical staff including nurses may be able to appropriately evaluate fall risk level and provide preventive interventions for individual inpatients.

