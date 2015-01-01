|
Citation
Klonsky ED, Dixon-Luinenburg T, May AM. World Psychiatry 2021; 20(3): 439-441.
Abstract
Suicide remains a leading cause of death worldwide1. A key reason for limited progress is inadequate understanding about the transition from suicidal ideation to suicide attempts. This knowledge is important because the majority of instances of suicidal ideation do not lead to suicide attempts. A World Health Organization study found that approximately two-thirds of individuals with suicidal ideation never make a suicide attempt2, and a population-based study found that only 7% of individuals with suicidal ideation attempted suicide during the subsequent two years3.
