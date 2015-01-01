SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shahrajabian F, Emadi chashmi J, Rezaei P, Ghayerin E. RRJ 2021; 10(5): 151-162.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychology Forum)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In recent years, alcohol use disorders have been on the rise globally which is seen as a global issue. Alcohol consumption has many side effects and consequently various damages. In the past several years, various programs for the treatment of alcohol use have been introduced in the form of pharmacological and...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print