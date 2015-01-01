Abstract

The objective of this initiative was to conduct a comprehensive opioid overdose vulnerability assessment in Indiana and evaluate spatial accessibility to opioid use disorder treatment, harm reduction services, and opioid response programs. We compiled 2017 county-level (n = 92) data on opioid-related and socioeconomic indicators from publicly available state and federal sources. First, we assessed the spatial distribution of opioid-related indicators in a geographic information system (GIS). Next, we used a novel regression-weighted ranking approach with mean standardized covariates and an opioid-involved overdose mortality outcome to calculate county-level vulnerability scores. Finally, we examined accessibility to opioid use disorder treatment services and opioid response programs at the census tract-level (n = 1511) using two-step floating catchment area analysis. Opioid-related emergency department visit rate, opioid-related arrest rate, chronic hepatitis C virus infection rate, opioid prescription rate, unemployment rate, and percent of female-led households were independently and positively associated with opioid-involved overdose mortality (p < 0.05). We identified high-risk counties across the rural-urban continuum and primarily in east central Indiana. We found that only one of the 19 most vulnerable counties was in the top quintile for treatment services and had naloxone provider accessibility in all of its census tracts.



FINDINGS from our vulnerability assessment provide local-level context and evidence to support and inform future public health policies and targeted interventions in Indiana in areas with high opioid overdose vulnerability and low service accessibility. Our approach can be replicated in other state and local public health jurisdictions to assess opioid-involved public health vulnerabilities.

