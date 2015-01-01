SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Andriessen K, Krysinska K, Rickwood D, Pirkis J. Death Stud. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2021.1970049

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Experiencing a death by suicide is a devastating event in the lives of adolescents; however, little is known about what makes help helpful according to their experiences. Thematic analysis of individual and group interview data (N = 18) yielded four themes: feeling connected with, and understood by a helper, having a sense of control over, and access to the help as needed.

FINDINGS indicate that help should be based on supportive and educational approaches with respect to the adolescents' agency and the family context. Help must be accessible on a long-term basis while catering for flexible usage.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print