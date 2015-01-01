|
Andriessen K, Krysinska K, Rickwood D, Pirkis J. Death Stud. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
Experiencing a death by suicide is a devastating event in the lives of adolescents; however, little is known about what makes help helpful according to their experiences. Thematic analysis of individual and group interview data (N = 18) yielded four themes: feeling connected with, and understood by a helper, having a sense of control over, and access to the help as needed.
