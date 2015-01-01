|
Zhang H, Li Y, Shi R, Dong P, Wang W. Br. J. Soc. Work 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Oxford University Press)
The impact of lockdown measures in Wuhan, China during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic on child maltreatment remains unknown. The present study attempted to estimate the prevalence of child maltreatment during this period, to identify risk factors, and the influence of child maltreatment. A representative sample of 1,062 school-aged children in rural Hubei province was surveyed.
Language: en