Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Abd El Fatah SAM. Womens Stud. Int. Forum 2021; 85: e102449.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.wsif.2021.102449

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Background
Figuring out the effect of car accidents on women drivers in Egypt, helps their return to a healthier level of function.

Objective
This study aims to assess frequency of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among women drivers who experienced car accidents in Cairo, and further explore their experiences regarding the worst car accident.

Methods
A mixed study design; composed of quantitative and qualitative parts. The quantitative part was a descriptive cross-sectional design while the qualitative part was a descriptive phenomenology design assessing lived experiences during in-depth interviews.

Results
Correlating subscales of Posttraumatic Diagnostic Scale (PDS) with socio-demographic data revealed that total symptom severity score (SSS) and arousal score had positive, significant relationships with participants' age, their driving years and number of previous accidents.

Conclusion
Screening of PTSD manifestations by paraprofessionals in non-clinical media like social networks helps early disclosure of PTSD symptoms and timely referral to psychiatric specialists.


Language: en

Keywords

Car accidents; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Urban community; Women drivers

