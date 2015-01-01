SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Cohen J. Int. J. Appl. Psychoanal. Stud. 2021; 18(3): 246-251.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/aps.1728

This special issue on School Safety and School Violence includes two "lead papers": A clinical-research summary of current understandings about school safety/violence trends as well as individual, instructional and school-wide prevention/health promotion recommendations; and a case study of a school threat situation and the resulting clinical process of understanding and addressing this school violence threat. The ensuing seven papers focus on a range of ecologically informed school violence and safety-related perspectives as well as commenting--appreciatively and critically--on the two lead papers. Although physical violence in schools is ebbing, social-emotional violence continues to be pervasive and profoundly toxic phenomena in K-12 schools around the world. The articles in this special issue address understanding and school violence prevention as well as promoting school safety from multiple vantage points.


Language: en

health promotion; improvement strategies; interdisciplinary; K-12 school violence and safety; research and clinical; violence prevention

