Abstract

Introduction

Although ride-hailing and taxi trips can potentially reduce single-occupant vehicle trips and auto ownership, they can also replace pedestrian trips. Because physical activity is associated with improved health outcomes, the extent to which ride-hailing and taxi travel captures walking's mode share is of interest to policymakers.

Methods

Based on large-scale behavioral data from the 2017 U.S. National Household Travel Survey, this paper reports on the development of a full Bayesian logistic regression model for determining the mode split between (1) ride-hailing and taxi and (2) walk while accounting for unobserved heterogeneity. The results from the stand-alone model inform two longer-term travel forecasting scenarios: a) higher risk of walk trips converting to ride-hailing and taxi, specifically in the future with high prevalence of automated vehicles, b) higher probability of such trips remaining as walking.

Results

The results revealed that some of the important characteristics that increase the likelihood of a traveler using the ride-hailing and taxi mode versus walking include having a longer trip, using a smartphone to access the internet, having an interest in technologies, having a medical condition, and living in a metropolitan area with rail access. Further, the results from the first scenario suggest that an overall increase of up to 2.9% in the ride-hailing and taxi mode share may be expected. The second scenario shows that between 68% and 76% of ride-hailing and taxi trips could be diverted to walking if supportive pedestrian infrastructure were provided in the case study locations. The planning process can be adapted to consider not only congestion, crash, and emissions impacts of such shifts but also the effects of a loss of physical activity.

Conclusions

The study findings show how the ride-hailing and taxi mode competes with walking. Further, the findings enable planners to update their regional travel forecasting models; policy makers can thus encourage active travel by prioritizing pedestrian infrastructure investments that may divert ride-hailing and taxi trips to walking. However, equity should be a key consideration to ensure that addressing the competition between these two modal choices does not hinder the provision of pedestrian facilities in communities that depend on walking.

