Abstract

Introduction

Teen motor vehicle crash fatality rates differ by geographic location. Studies assessing teen transportation risk behaviors by location are inconclusive. Therefore, we explored the role of census region and metropolitan status for driving prevalence and four transportation risk behaviors among U.S. public high school students.



Methods

Data from 2015 and 2017 national Youth Risk Behavior Surveys were combined and analyzed. Multivariable models controlled for sex, age, race/ethnicity, grades in school, and school socioeconomic status.



Results

Overall, 41% of students did not always wear a seat belt. Students attending schools in the Northeast were 40% more likely than those in the Midwest to not always wear a seat belt. Among the 75% of students aged ≥16 years who had driven during the past 30 days, 47% texted/e-mailed while driving. Students in the Northeast were 20% less likely than those in the Midwest to text/e-mail while driving, and students attending suburban or town schools were more likely to text/e-mail while driving (20% and 30%, respectively) than students attending urban schools. Nineteen percent of students rode with a driver who had been drinking alcohol, and 7% of drivers aged ≥16 years drove when they had been drinking alcohol, with no significant differences by location for either alcohol-related behavior.



Conclusions

We found few differences in teen transportation risk behaviors by census region or metropolitan status. Age at licensure, time since licensure, driving experience, and the policy and physical driving environment might contribute more to variation in teen fatal crashes by location than differences in transportation risk behaviors. Regardless of location, teen transportation risk behaviors remain high. Future research could address developing effective strategies to reduce teen cell phone use while driving and enhancing community implementation of existing, effective strategies to improve seat belt use and reduce alcohol consumption and driving after drinking alcohol.

