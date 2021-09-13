|
Citation
Mertens L, Van Cauwenberg J, Deforche B, Van de Weghe N, Matthys M, Van Dyck D. J. Transp. Health 2021; 22: 101136.
Abstract
Refers to
Mertens Lieze, Van Cauwenberg Jelle, Deforche Benedicte, Van de Weghe Nico, Matthys Mario, Delfien Van Dyck
Using virtual reality to investigate physical environmental factors related to cycling in older adults: A comparison between two methodologies
Journal of Transport & Health, Volume 19, December 2020, Pages 100921
There is an error with the names of the authors. [SafetyLit note: The correction to the author manes has been made to the SafetyLit database. However, as of 13 September 2021 the LastName/FirstName order on the publisher's site is not the same for this article compaired with the other authors in this journal issue.]
Below you can find the right versions:
Last name: Mertens, first name: Lieze
Last name: Van Cauwenberg, first name: Jelle
Last name: Deforche, first name; Benedicte
Last name: Van de Weghe, first name: Nico
Last name: Matthys first name: Mario
Last name: Van Dyck, first name: Delfien
Language: en