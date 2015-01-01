Abstract

Driving under the influence of cannabis (DUIC) is detrimental to road safety. Risk perception is a strong determinant of DUIC behaviour, yet little is known about the factors influencing DUIC risk perception in the general population. The objective of this study was to identify factors associated with risk perceptions of motor vehicle collision and legal consequences due to DUIC and examine whether these perceptions were associated with DUIC behaviour. Data were derived from the 2017 CAMH Monitor, a cross-sectional telephone survey of adults aged 18+ years in Ontario, Canada (n = 1813). Multivariable logistic regression analyses were performed. Approximately 90% of adults overall agreed that DUIC increases motor vehicle collision risk compared to 55% of those reporting past-year DUIC. Being male, less educated, and using cannabis at least monthly were associated with disagreeing that DUIC increases motor vehicle collision risk. Being male, young, and using cannabis at least monthly were associated with agreeing that DUIC is safer than driving under the influence of alcohol (DUIA). Being male and using cannabis less than monthly were associated with agreeing that the chances of getting caught for DUIC are higher than DUIA. Safety but not legal risk perceptions were associated with DUIC behaviour among cannabis-using drivers. Cannabis legalization provides a timely opportunity for DUIC prevention strategies. This study suggests that policymakers should target male cannabis users and highlight the safety risks of DUIC. Further research is needed to assess the effectiveness of prevention measures and the impact of cannabis legalization on DUIC perceptions and behaviour.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en