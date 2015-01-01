|
Liu RT, Lawrence HR, Burke TA, Sanzari CM, Levin RY, Maitlin C, Paszek C, Zhu X. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Although theoretical conceptualizations of suicide hold that passive and active suicidal ideation are etiologically distinct, existing research observing this distinction is modest, with most prior studies focusing exclusively on active ideation. Understanding processes associated with passive ideation is clinically important insofar as passive ideation may precede active ideation, and thus serve as an earlier intervention target prior to potential onset of suicidal behavior. We aimed to evaluate intrapersonal and interpersonal vulnerability and resilience factors for passive ideation and differentiating passive from active ideation.
Language: en
suicide; depression; adolescence; suicidal thoughts; grit