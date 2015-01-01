Abstract

Over the decades suicidology has experienced many challenges and changes. Language, culture, gender, and intersectionalities of experience have been domains of challenge and change. In this article I document my contributions to suicidology's transformation in these domains. These contributions include challenging stigmatizing and biased suicide-language (e.g., expressions like "successful" and "failed" suicide); questioning gender myths of suicidal behaviors (e.g., the myth that women and men are opposites in terms of suicide motives); the gender-paradox-of-suicide idea; and suicide-scripts theory and research. I then describe the evolution of suicide-scripts theory. Suicide-scripts theory builds on evidence that in each culture there are unique situations when suicidal behavior is expected from specific people, using specific methods, and with specific social consequences. The theory posits that these scripts contribute to variations in suicidality across cultures, and within cultures, across sociodemographic groups, intersectionally. Studies using a diversity of methodologies and focusing on a diversity of sociodemographic groups and cultures point to the role of suicide scripts in suicidality. The article concludes with a discussion of the implications, for suicide prevention, of suicide-scripts theory and evidence.

