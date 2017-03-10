|
Citation
|
Geile J, Graw M, Maas A, Doberentz E. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(1): 1-11.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Medizinisches Cannabis im Straßenverkehr. Ergebnisse einer Analyse toxikologischer Untersuchungsaufträge
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In Germany, aside from the already prescribable cannabis-containing pharmaceuticals, cannabis buds can be prescribed to patients with a serious illness since March 10, 2017. Among other issues, this has an increasing relevance for traffic medicine. On the one hand there is a steady increase in cannabis prescriptions and on the other hand the so-called medication clause according to § 24 Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) applies to cannabis patients in road traffic, provided that this has been preceded by the intended use. The authors conducted a retrospective database analysis of toxicological inquiries at the Institute of Legal Medicine at the University of Bonn between January 2016 and July 2020 regarding the intended use in cannabis patients in road traffic and the quality of the medical prescriptions. The 35 cases identified were exclusively male with an average age of 31.4 years, for whom either medicinal cannabis buds, Sativex or Dronabinol were prescribed or a prescription was declared. The underlying illnesses were mainly chronic pain, unspecified psychiatric illnesses, neurological illnesses or ADHD. In 16 cases, there was an improper taking, also in 16 cases an unclear taking and in only three cases a proper taking. Overall, there was a clear difference in the average measured THC concentration in the patients with proper and improper use (1.6 ng/ml versus 9.6 ng/ml). In 10 out of 16 cases, the patients with improper use showed signs of unsafe driving. Overall, in 65 % of the cases examined, taking into account the partially limited possibilities to assess, there were specific indications of unsafe driving, although it should also be mentioned that approximately 30 % of the people did not present any physical impairments. The narcotic prescriptions or the medically issued certificates sometimes gave very vague information regarding the taking and in many cases no specific instructions for driving motor vehicles. The prescriptions of the doctors as to when a cannabis patient can actively participate in road traffic after taking the medication differ significantly and often can be regarded as very questionable from a traffic medicine perspective. (A)
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Droge; Arzneimittel; Fahrtauglichkeit; Medizinische Gesichtspunkte; Verhalten; Konzentration (chem); Blut; Analyse (chem); Krankheit