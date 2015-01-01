Abstract

This study investigated the association between successful aging and mobile internet acceptance and use behavior in the workplace.A total of 221 participants responded to the survey. The constructs in the model were measured using successful aging in the workplace scale (SAW), the unified theory of acceptance and use of technology (UTAUT2). A mixed-method evaluation design was adopted in the study, which included quantitative and qualitative analysis methods.SAW was positively associated with UTAUT2 (β = ,856; p ⩽ 0,05), unassociated with BI (β = ,089;p = ,466) and USE (β = ,364; p = ,235). UTAUT2 was positively associated with BI (β = 1,110; p ⩽ 0,001) and USE (β = ,511; p⩽0,001); HT (β = ,713; p ⩽ 0,001) and FC (β = ,708; p⩽0,01) were positively associated with BI. BI was positively associated with USE (β =,391; p ⩽ 0,05). SAW was unassociated with BI (β = ,089; p = ,466; t = ,729), and USE (β = ,364; p = ,235; t = 1,189).The main result of this study was the positive association between SAW and UTAUT2, in contrast to the unassociation between the SAW and BI. The qualitative results showed the main differences between the SAW and the perception of the successful aging of employees.

Language: en