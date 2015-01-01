|
Citation
|
Fraley H, Aronowitz T. J. Nurs. Meas. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Springer Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Estimates suggest approximately 244,000-360,000 schoolaged children in the United States are at risk of being trafficked. The purpose of this study was to test the psychometric properties of the School Nurses' Awareness and Perceptions Survey (SNAPS).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
human trafficking; perceptions; psychometrics; scale development; school nurses; youth risk awareness