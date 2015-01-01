SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chen SY, Yin C, Zhao WW, Zhang YH. J. Psychiatr. Ment. Health Nurs. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jpm.12797

unavailable

INTRODUCTION: Dialectical behavior therapy(DBT) has been widely used for borderline personality disorder(BPD). Existing studies are limited to behaviors such as self-harm , and the results for reducing self-harm were controversial. Few have systematically evaluated the effect of DBT on self-harming behaviors and negative emotions.

AIM: This study aims to evaluate the effects of DBT on self-harming behaviors and negative emotions in patients with BPD.

METHODS: RCTs on DBT for BPD were searched from PubMed, Embase, etc., and the results were performed by RevMan 5.3.

RESULTS: The meta-analysis demonstrated that DBT reduced self-harming behaviors, and alleviated depression, but had a negligible effect on suicidal ideation and anger. One subgroup revealed that standard DBT improved depression significantly, but DBT skills trainning improved poorly. Another subgroup revealed that there was a significant reduction in depression among patients receiving DBT for 4 months to 14 months, but not at 4 months.

DISCUSSION AND IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: Findings indicate that DBT can reduce self-harming behaviors and improve depression, but effects on suicidal ideation and anger are insignificant. Subgroup analysis suggests that standard DBT and DBT-ST lasting beyond 4 months benefits on BPD. Given the quality and quantity restrictions of RCTs, more high-quality RCTs need to verify these effects.


Language: en
