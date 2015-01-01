SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang Y, Ma J, Pan C, Chang R. PLoS One 2021; 16(9): e0257201.

(Copyright © 2021, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0257201

unavailable

With ongoing improvements in vehicle automation, research on automation trust has attracted considerable attention. In order to explore effects of automation trust on drivers' visual distraction, we designed a three-factor 2 (trust type: high trust group, low trust group) × 2 (video entertainment: variety-show videos, news videos) × 3 (measurement stage: 1-3) experiment. 48 drivers were recruited in Dalian, China for the experiment. With a driving simulator, we used detection-response tasks (DRT) to measure each driver's performance. Their eye movements were recorded, and automation-trust scale was used to divide participants into high trust group and low trust group. The results show that: (1) drivers in the high trust group has lower mental workload and paid more attention to visual non-driving-related tasks; (2) video entertainment also has an impact on distraction behavior, variety-show videos catch more attention than news videos. The findings of the present study indicate that drivers with high automation trust are more likely to be involved in non-driving-related visual tasks.


Language: en
