Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although the fall protection net installed at the end of the truck escape ramp has a protective effect on trucks and drivers, but lacks sufficient theoretical basis and verification method.



OBJECTIVES: The primary objective of this paper was to design a fall protection net that meets the regulations and research its protection performance.



METHODS: The finite-element method was used to design the overall size, material, mesh length, mesh type, shape, and supporting structure of the fall protection net installed at the end of truck escape ramp, then dummy and truck models were used to impact the fall protection net to verify the rationality of the design. After the design completed, the truck model was used to impact the fall protection net twice to research the cumulative protection performance.



RESULTS: A fall protection net with a width of 6000 mm, a span of 6000 mm, a depth of 5196 mm, a mesh length of 150 mm, a mesh type of diamond mesh, a shape of 60-degree V-shaped, a supporting structure of steel pipe supporting has a better effect on energy absorption and protection. Within the two consecutive impacts, the residual plastic deformation and stress of the fall protection net generated in the first impact severely affect the protection performance in the second impact.



CONCLUSION: It is feasible to use the finite-element method to design and research the fall prevention net installed at the end of the truck escape ramp, and the fall protection net can indeed protect the trucks and drivers, and it should be inspected and maintained after impact to ensure the protective performance in subsequent use.

Language: en