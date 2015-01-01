Abstract

BACKGROUND: Maladaptive drinking is an increasing concern among military policy makers and healthcare providers. The goal of this study was to assess how social and psychological factors relate to alcohol problems among post-deployed US veterans and how problematic drinking is associated with well-being.



METHODS: Data were collected via a telephone survey from a random sample of veterans receiving their healthcare from a large non-VA hospital system in central Pennsylvania (N = 1730). Interviewers inquired about participants' current alcohol consumption, using the CAGE and AUDIT-C scales, and health-related outcomes (general psychological distress, major depression, and self-reported health status). Analyses included demographic, military and nonmilitary stressful events, use of alcohol or drugs to cope post-deployment, use of psychiatric services, and personality characteristics as independent variables. Our sample was 95% male, 96% White, and had a mean age of 59 years old (SD = 12 years).



RESULTS: Analyses included demographic, military and nonmilitary stressful events, use of alcohol or drugs to cope post-deployment, use of psychiatric services, and personality characteristics as independent variables. Our sample was 95% male, 96% White, and had a mean age of 59 years old (SD = 12 years). Analyses for our drinking measures show that those who used drugs or alcohol to cope post-deployment were more likely to be problematic drinkers, while positive personality characteristics such as agreeableness and conscientiousness were related to fewer drinking problems. Multivariate logistic regressions for our well-being measures found that alcohol misuse was not related to distress or depression, but that a positive score on the AUDIT-C was associated with a lower likelihood of poor self-rated health. Using alcohol or drugs to cope was related to higher distress.



DISCUSSION: We conclude that service providers might consider using post-deployment AUDIT-C and the drugs and alcohol coping questions when screening for possible alcohol and mental health problems among veterans.

Language: en